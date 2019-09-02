Home > World > South Asia

Exclusion from the NRC does not make one ‘stateless’: India

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 01:12 AM BdST

India’s external affairs ministry has said exclusion from the final list of Assam’s citizenship exercise known as NRC has not made a person “stateless”.

“Exclusion from the NRC has no implications for the rights of an individual resident in Assam. It does not make the excluded person "stateless". It also does not make him or her a "foreigner" within the legal meaning of the term (ie, Foreigners' Act of 1947),” it said in a statement.

“They will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they enjoyed earlier. Only a Judicial process may declare a person a Foreigner within the meaning of the Foreigners' Act of 1947.”

The issue is a cause of concern for Bangladesh as some of the India’s ruling BJP politicians have been saying that those excluded are illegal Bangladeshis.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, however, has said there is nothing to worry as New Delhi has conveyed to him that “it's an internal matter of India and there will be no effects on Bangladesh”.

The external affairs ministry said India is a democracy “based upon the Rule of Law, with an independent judiciary and independent institutions including for the defence of human rights.

“Any decision that is taken at the end of this process--which will clearly take much more time--will be within the four corners of Indian law, consistent with India's democratic traditions.”

The final list published on Aug 31 has not included 1.9 million persons.

Anyone excluded from the list at this stage has a right to file an appeal within 120 days of receiving (individually) a notification of his or her exclusion to the designated Tribunal constituted under the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964.

All appeals and excluded cases will be examined by this Tribunal, which is a judicial process.

“This judicial process will commence only after the appellate period is over likely after December 31,” the external affairs ministry said.

“Thereafter, anyone still aggrieved by any decision of being excluded will have the right to approach the High Court of Assam against his or her exclusion from the NRC.

“There will still be recourse to the Supreme Court of India after that. Any person seeking legal assistance will be given help by the government of Assam.

The ministry continued: “This is a statutory transparent, legal process mandated and monitored closely by the Supreme Court of India.

“It aims to give effect to the Assam Accord signed in 1985 between the government of India, State Government of Assam, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and All Assam Gan Sangram Parishad (AAGSP).

“This is not an executive-driven process. The process is being monitored by the Supreme Court of India directly. It has set the deadlines for all steps that have been taken so far.

“This is a non-discriminatory process. This can be seen from the application form that was used for "Updation of National Register of Citizens, Assam".

“There was no column in the application asking for religion of the applicant.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

NRC exclusion does not make one ‘stateless’: India

Air Marshal Mathur visiting Bangladesh 

Will approach Bangladesh: Assam minister

US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 28, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

US, Taliban on brink of Afghan deal

4 Bangladeshis jailed over Burdwan blast 

Flies in a meat market within the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 28, 2019. Pakistan’s biggest city had heavy rains, bad drainage and a garbage problem — and now, bugs are everywhere. (Mustafa Hussain/The New York Times)

Plague of flies descends on Karachi

Anti-extradition bill protesters are surrounded by tear gas during clashes with police in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. Picture taken Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

From the shadows, China’s Communist Party mobilises against HK protests

A horse race in Bima, on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa, where child jockeys are a longstanding tradition, Jul 7, 2019. Child-welfare advocates insist the practice amounts to child abuse and exploitation. But many of the jockeys grow up in households where their brothers and fathers also once raced, and the money they earn can be meaningful to a poor family. The New York Times

Where jockeys retire at age 10

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.