We have many things to discuss: Jaishankar on his Dhaka visit

"We have many things to discuss about taking the relationship to a higher level," he told waiting journalists outside the VIP terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport on Monday night.

He said he was "delighted" to be in Dhaka as External Affairs Minister and looked forward to "a very productive day tomorrow".

"We have a very good relationship, a very strong relationship," India's top diplomat added.

His Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen received him at the airport after he arrived in regular flight of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines from New Delhi around 9pm.

He will start his visit by paying respect to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday morning at the ‘Bangabandhu Museum’ in Dhanmondi.

This is the house where the architect of Bangladesh was killed along with his most of the family members on Aug 15, 1975. His daughters – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – survived as they were abroad at that time.

He will then go to State Guesthouse Jamuna for official talks with his counterpart. The two will later hold a joint press briefing.

He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.

Jaishankar took charge of the external affairs ministry on May 31. He had visited Bangladesh earlier as foreign secretary.

On July 29, Momen said Jaishankar wanted to come to Dhaka earlier but his (Momen's) plan to perform hajj pushed back the Indian foreign minister's trip.

They earlier met in June on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan.

Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of relations and officials hope to deepen the ties even more.

Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, with 68 of them having been penned in the last three years alone.

The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues have been resolved. But the equitable share of Teesta river water remains the one thorny issue.