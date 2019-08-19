Home > World > South Asia

We have many things to discuss: Jaishankar on his Dhaka visit

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Aug 2019 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 10:21 PM BdST

India's new External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken about taking the ties with Bangladesh to a higher plateau through discussion after his arrival in Dhaka .
Related Stories

"We have many things to discuss about taking the relationship to a higher level," he told waiting journalists outside the VIP terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport on Monday night.

He said he was "delighted" to be in Dhaka as External Affairs Minister and looked forward to "a very productive day tomorrow".

"We have a very good relationship, a very strong relationship," India's top diplomat added.

His Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen received him at the airport after he arrived in regular flight of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines from New Delhi around 9pm.

He will start his visit by paying respect to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday morning at the ‘Bangabandhu Museum’ in Dhanmondi.

This is the house where the architect of Bangladesh was killed along with his most of the family members on Aug 15, 1975. His daughters – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – survived as they were abroad at that time.

He will then go to State Guesthouse Jamuna for official talks with his counterpart. The two will later hold a joint press briefing.

He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.

Jaishankar took charge of the external affairs ministry on May 31. He had visited Bangladesh earlier as foreign secretary.

On July 29, Momen said Jaishankar wanted to come to Dhaka earlier but his (Momen's) plan to perform hajj pushed back the Indian foreign minister's trip.

They earlier met in June on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan.

Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of relations and officials hope to deepen the ties even more.

Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, with 68 of them having been penned in the last three years alone.

The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues have been resolved. But the equitable share of Teesta river water remains the one thorny issue.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO - Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and other members of cabinet arrive to attend their frist meeting in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand dismisses Muslim insurgent demand

File Photo: India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand August 1, 2019. Reuters

Jaishankar coming Monday

Kolkata crash: Bodies handed over to families

Kashmiris walk past broken window glass after clashes between protesters and the security forces on Friday evening, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar August 17, 2019. Reuters

India eases some curbs in Kashmir

2 Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash

FILE -- Girls at a school in Yakawlang, Afghanistan, May 19, 2019. An expected agreement between the US and the Taliban to smooth future negotiations raises concerns that women may lose some freedoms. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

The cost of peace for Afghan women

People leave after offering prayers at the grave of Mohammad Sikander Bhat, during restrictions after Indian government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 10, 2019. Reuters

A birth and a death amid Kashmir's harsh lockdown

A surface-to-surface nuclear capable Agni V missile is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, in this January 26, 2013 file photo. Reuters

India ‘won’t be first to use' nuclear weapon now

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.