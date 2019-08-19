India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to start Dhaka visit by paying respect to Bangabandhu
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2019 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 08:01 PM BdST
S Jaishankar, who is embarking on his first to Dhaka as India's External Affairs Minister on Monday, will kick off the trip with a homage to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
According to his itinerary, he will touch down at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines regular flight at 9:20pm on Monday.
His Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen will receive him there.
His official engagement will begin on Tuesday morning by paying respect to Bangabandhu at the ‘Bangabandhu Museum’ in Dhanmondi.
This is the house where the architect of Bangladesh was killed along with his most of the family members on Aug 15, 1975. His daughters – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – survived the bloodbath as they were abroad at that time.
From Dhanmondi, he will go to State Guesthouse Jamuna for official talks with Momen and later the two will hold a joint press briefing.
He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.
Jaishankar took over as external affairs minister on May 31. He had visited Bangladesh earlier as foreign secretary.
On July 29, Momen said Jaishankar wanted to come to Dhaka earlier but his (Momen's) plan to perform hajj pushed back the Indian foreign minister's trip.
Momen and Jaishankar met in June on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan.
Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of relations and officials hope to deepen the ties even more.
Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, with 68 of them having been penned in the last three years alone.
The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues has been resolved. But an equitable share of Teesta river water remains the one niggling issue.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to start Dhaka visit by paying respect to Bangabandhu
- Thai official dismisses Muslim insurgent demand on detainees
- India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar coming to Bangladesh on Monday
- Families receive bodies of Kolkata crash victims
- India eases some curbs in Kashmir, including fixed line phone use
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal
- A birth and a death amid Kashmir's harsh lockdown
- India says committed to 'no first use' of nuclear weapons for now
- Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital to Borneo
Most Read
- AI is learning from humans, many humans
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- French waiter shot dead over slow sandwich service, witnesses say
- Gold prices raised for third time in August
- Government says 10,000 rawhides destroyed after Eid, crisis is over ‘for now’
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Six people die from dengue in Bangladesh
- Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges