Home > World > South Asia

Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Aug 2019 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 10:11 PM BdST

Two Bangladeshis have been killed and another injured after being crushed by a car in Kolkata.

The dead are Kazi Md Mainul Alam, 36, and Farhana Islam Tania, 30, Anandabazar newspaper reported citing police.

Mainul, hailing from Jhenaidah, was working as retail support manager of Grameenphone.

Tania, a resident of the capital’s Mohammadpur, was a Citibank official working at its Dhanmondi branch.

The injured, Kazi Md Shafi Rahmatullah, is Mainul’s cousin. Rahmatullah’s injuries were not serious, according to the Indian media.

They took shelter under a shed outside a traffic police outpost near Shakespeare Sarani Police Station to escape the rain in the wee hours of Saturday, according to reports.

A Jaguar car rammed into them after hitting a Mercedes Benz sedan around 2am, the Indian media said.

Alam was in Kolkata for eye treatment, the Hindustan Times reported citing an official at the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata.

Police arrested the driver of the Jaguar car, Arsalan Parwez, who belongs to a well-known Kolkata family which runs a popular restaurant chain - Arsalan.

He is a student at Edinburgh and was home for holidays, according to NDTV.

Police were seeking his custody after the arrest, Anandabazar said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Girls at a school in Yakawlang, Afghanistan, May 19, 2019. An expected agreement between the US and the Taliban to smooth future negotiations raises concerns that women may lose some freedoms. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

The cost of peace for Afghan women

People leave after offering prayers at the grave of Mohammad Sikander Bhat, during restrictions after Indian government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 10, 2019. Reuters

A birth and a death amid Kashmir's harsh lockdown

A surface-to-surface nuclear capable Agni V missile is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, in this January 26, 2013 file photo. Reuters

India ‘won’t be first to use' nuclear weapon now

Indonesia President Joko Widodo delivers a speech in front of parliament members, ahead of Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 16, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital

Afghan refugee girl Mahdya Mohseni, 2, who has leukaemia is seen from her hospital bed in Kuala Lumpur Jul 22, 2019.  Thomson Reuters Foundation

Refugees despair at slow pace of Malaysia's reforms

High waves pound a beach in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan as typhoon Krosa approaches the country in this photo taken by Kyodo Aug 13, 2019. REUTERS

Japan to evacuate thousands as storm nears

Kashmiri men shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11, 2019. Reuters

Kashmir seethes on eve of Eid

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan in Jun in Kabul, the capital. The New York Times

Will a new plan end the war in Afghanistan?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.