Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2019 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 10:11 PM BdST
Two Bangladeshis have been killed and another injured after being crushed by a car in Kolkata.
The dead are Kazi Md Mainul Alam, 36, and Farhana Islam Tania, 30, Anandabazar newspaper reported citing police.
Mainul, hailing from Jhenaidah, was working as retail support manager of Grameenphone.
Tania, a resident of the capital’s Mohammadpur, was a Citibank official working at its Dhanmondi branch.
The injured, Kazi Md Shafi Rahmatullah, is Mainul’s cousin. Rahmatullah’s injuries were not serious, according to the Indian media.
A Jaguar car rammed into them after hitting a Mercedes Benz sedan around 2am, the Indian media said.
He is a student at Edinburgh and was home for holidays, according to NDTV.
Police were seeking his custody after the arrest, Anandabazar said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal
- A birth and a death amid Kashmir's harsh lockdown
- India says committed to 'no first use' of nuclear weapons for now
- Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital to Borneo
- Pakistan says three soldiers die in Kashmir clash, India denies five of its troops dead
- No country and no work: refugees despair at slow pace of Malaysia's reforms
- Over 400,000 advised to evacuate as storm bears down on Japan
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
- Will a new plan end the war in Afghanistan?
- RAB chief warns against ‘conspiracy’ centring Kashmir
Most Read
- Fire destroys hundreds of shanties in Mirpur slum in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- Tiger dies ‘after eating monitor lizard’ in Bangladesh safari park
- Mahmudul Hasan Faisal of Bangladesh now has three Guinness World Records
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- China says UN council members think India, Pakistan should refrain from unilateral action in Kashmir
- India says committed to 'no first use' of nuclear weapons for now
- Four killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Narsingdi
- Trump administration approves F-16 fighter jet sales to Taiwan
- Deliver on his dreams to repay ‘debt of blood’ to Bangabandhu: Hasina