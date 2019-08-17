Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver

The dead are Kazi Md Mainul Alam, 36, and Farhana Islam Tania, 30, Anandabazar newspaper reported citing police.

Mainul, hailing from Jhenaidah, was working as retail support manager of Grameenphone.

Tania, a resident of the capital’s Mohammadpur, was a Citibank official working at its Dhanmondi branch.

The injured, Kazi Md Shafi Rahmatullah, is Mainul’s cousin. Rahmatullah’s injuries were not serious, according to the Indian media.

They took shelter under a shed outside a traffic police outpost near Shakespeare Sarani Police Station to escape the rain in the wee hours of Saturday, according to reports.

A Jaguar car rammed into them after hitting a Mercedes Benz sedan around 2am, the Indian media said.

Alam was in Kolkata for eye treatment, the Hindustan Times reported citing an official at the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata.

Police arrested the driver of the Jaguar car, Arsalan Parwez, who belongs to a well-known Kolkata family which runs a popular restaurant chain - Arsalan.

He is a student at Edinburgh and was home for holidays, according to NDTV.

Police were seeking his custody after the arrest, Anandabazar said.