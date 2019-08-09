RAB chief warns against ‘conspiracy’ centring Kashmir

“Kashmir is an internal issue of India. We don’t have anything to comment on its internal affairs,” Benazir Ahmed told the media in Dhaka on Friday.

“We hope any mentally sound person will not try to muddy the water over India’s internal affairs or Kashmir. Legal actions will be taken if someone tries to do so,” the Rapid Action Battalion director general said.

World leaders have urged calm as Pakistan has suspended trade ties with India, expelled the Indian high commissioner and cut off rail links with its arch-rival in protest against the latest move of India over Kashmir.

Different groups in Bangladesh, including hardline Muslims, have also organised street protests against India’s decision on Kashmir.

“There aren’t many ultra-Islamists in Bangladesh and they are under our watch 24 hours a day,” RAB chief Benazir said.

He briefed the media about security measures taken for the Eid-ul-Azha and National Mourning Day.

RAB personnel were working to stop mugging and other crimes at the Eid cattle markets, he said.