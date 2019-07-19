India says illegal immigrants from Bangladesh becoming citizens
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2019 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 06:05 PM BdST
India said on Friday thousands of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh had produced false documents to become citizens in the far-eastern Indian state of Assam.
The Supreme Court had ordered the citizenship tally for Assam following years of campaigns against immigrants from Bangladesh who ethnic Assamese say are eating into their resources and taking their land.
A final register is due on July 31 but on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government told the court that authorities needed to review the draft list of citizens because they believed many on it had given false information.
"There is a growing perception that ... illegal migrants have been included in the list in collusion with local officials," government lawyer Tushar Mehta said.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharat Janata Party vowed to throw out illegal immigrants, labelling them termites during the campaign for this year's election it won with a huge mandate.
But the citizenship exercise has stoked deep anxiety among minority Muslims and risks further alienating them. Critics have long accused BJP of a deep-seated bias against Muslims. The BJP denies the allegation but says it is opposed to the appeasement of any group.
"India cannot be the refugee capital of the world," Mehta told the court.
Hundreds of thousands of people fled Bangladesh during its India-backed war of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
To be recognised as Indian citizens, all residents of Assam have had to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in the country before March 24, 1971.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India launches new healthcare scheme for Bangladesh freedom fighters
- 10 are killed in caste-driven land dispute in India
- Over 10 dead in Japan animation studio fire
- India aims to expel all illegal migrants, Home Minister Amit Shah says
- Over 100 killed, millions displaced from floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage
- At least 24 dead in fire at Indonesia matchstick factory
- Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
Most Read
- US says Navy ship 'destroyed' Iranian drone in Gulf
- Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land
- Bangladeshis reportedly among 15 killed in Turkey migrant bus crash
- Minny was also involved in murder conspiracy of her husband Refat: Police
- Sohel Taj to combat social ills in new reality TV show
- Fear of mosquito stings keeping Minister Kamal away from Planning Commission
- Hasina leaves for London
- Mob lynches Netrokona man carrying ‘severed head’ of child
- UK airline fines unruly passenger $106,000 for ‘dangerous behaviour’
- Bangladesh receives first cargo ship from Bhutan using India as transit