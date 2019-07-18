Home > World > South Asia

Several dead in Japan animation studio fire

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jul 2019 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 10:17 AM BdST

Several people have died in a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyodo on Thursday and authorities are investigating a possible arson attack, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the police.

The police did not say how many had died, NHK said. The broadcaster reported earlier that the fire at the Kyoto Animation studio broke out around 10:30am, injuring more than 30 people, of which 10 had been unconscious.

