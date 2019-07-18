More than 10 feared dead in suspected Japan animation studio arson
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2019 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 12:33 PM BdST
More than 10 people are feared dead in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, domestic media reported.
About 10 people were found lying on the second floor of the building but they were not transported immediately to medical facilities because they were believed to be already dead, Kyodo news agency quoted Kyoto police as saying.
Kyodo said earlier more than 30 people were injured in the fire, with 10 of them in a serious condition.
Kyoto police declined to comment.
Public broadcaster NHK said police had taken into custody a 41-year-old man who had poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio.
The man was injured and being treated at a hospital, preventing police from conducting a proper interview yet, NHK said. He was saying "die" as he lit the fire, it said.
The studio produces the "Sound! Euphonium" series and its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Several dead in Japan animation studio fire
- India aims to expel all illegal migrants, Home Minister Amit Shah says
- Over 100 killed, millions displaced from floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage
- At least 24 dead in fire at Indonesia matchstick factory
- Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
- Momen, Jaishankar meet on sidelines of CICA summit in Tajikistan
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
Most Read
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- Man, son die in Old Dhaka building collapse
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Traffic chaos hits Dhaka as DU students block Shahbag
- MP Ekramul faces wrath after moral policing against students in Noakhali park
- Video shows Trump and Epstein partying and commenting on women in 1992
- Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US
- Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny
- Bangladesh to stop cattle being brought from India before Eid-ul-Azha