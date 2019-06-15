Home > World > South Asia

Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2019 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 10:08 PM BdST

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has organised a cycle rally on the Dhaka University campus to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman were present at the event on Saturday.

The event is part of the celebrations being organised by government of India this year across the world in memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

Members of Dhaka University Cycling Club took part in the event.

“We are living in a time when the messages and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are more relevant than that of the time in which he lived. Even now, his life and messages inspire millions across the world," High Commissioner Das said.

She urged all youngsters gathered there to carry forward the messages of Mahatma Gandhi.

