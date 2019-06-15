Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman were present at the event on Saturday.

The event is part of the celebrations being organised by government of India this year across the world in memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

Members of Dhaka University Cycling Club took part in the event.

“We are living in a time when the messages and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are more relevant than that of the time in which he lived. Even now, his life and messages inspire millions across the world," High Commissioner Das said.

She urged all youngsters gathered there to carry forward the messages of Mahatma Gandhi.