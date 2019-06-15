Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2019 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 10:08 PM BdST
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has organised a cycle rally on the Dhaka University campus to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman were present at the event on Saturday.
Members of Dhaka University Cycling Club took part in the event.
“We are living in a time when the messages and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are more relevant than that of the time in which he lived. Even now, his life and messages inspire millions across the world," High Commissioner Das said.
She urged all youngsters gathered there to carry forward the messages of Mahatma Gandhi.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- Sri Lanka police bring five Easter bomb suspects back from Saudi Arabia
- Stranded Rohingyas linked to human trafficking: Thai police
- Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
- Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings
- Cricket diplomacy: India's Modi comes bearing gifts on first post-election foreign trip
- Suspected Indonesian militant wounded in failed suicide bombing
- India says diplomats, embassy guests harassed by Pakistani security in Islamabad
- Pakistani army general given life sentence on spying charges
- Pakistani MP surrenders after deadly clash between protesters and military
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Hasina to journalists: Write about media owners defaulting on loans
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo
- Trump says 'Iran did do it,' as US seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
- Narsingdi man detained for allegedly setting teenaged girl on fire