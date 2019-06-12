Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2019 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 10:10 PM BdST
Indian police raided seven locations in the southern city of Coimbatore on Wednesday in pursuit of a suspected Islamic State cell with links to the suicide bombers who killed over 250 people in Sri Lanka in April, officials said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it was questioning seven men from Coimbatore, aged between 26 and 38, on suspicion of propagating Islamic State ideology to recruit people for carrying out attacks in southern India.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombings in neighbouring Sri Lanka and has been looking to bolster its presence in the sub-continent after being driven out of its self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria.
Last month Islamic State claimed the establishment of a "province" in India after a clash between jihadists and security forces in the contested, northern Kashmir region.
"We had recently registered a fresh case against a new ISIS module in Coimbatore," an NIA official told Reuters, using another name for Islamic State, explaining Wednesday's raids during which a number of electronic devices were also seized.
The main accused in the case, Mohammed Azarudeen, had been Facebook friends with Zahran Hashim, the suspected mastermind of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombings, NIA said in a statement.
Hashim, a radical preacher, led the National Tawheed Jamaath, one of the two local Islamist groups that were involved in the synchronised blasts in Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital, and two other towns.
The NIA, India's federal agency responsible for fighting militant groups, has conducted multiple searches in southern India this year in connection with a case concerning 15 people who apparently left the country to join Islamic State in 2016.
In late April, the NIA arrested a 29-year-old man from the southern state of Kerala for suspected involvement in a planned suicide attack.
The agency has also made more than a dozen arrests in a case involving an Islamic State-inspired group that was conspiring to carry out attacks around New Delhi.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Tigers confident Shakib will play WI
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings
- Cricket diplomacy: India's Modi comes bearing gifts on first post-election foreign trip
- Suspected Indonesian militant wounded in failed suicide bombing
- India says diplomats, embassy guests harassed by Pakistani security in Islamabad
- Pakistani army general given life sentence on spying charges
- Pakistani MP surrenders after deadly clash between protesters and military
- ‘Time is up’: Pakistan’s army targets protest movement, withering dissent
- India detains ex-soldier as illegal immigrant; lawyer calls it a case of mistaken identity
- ‘It was like a zoo:’ Death on an unruly, overcrowded Everest
- Indian bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Majahideen Bangladesh
Most Read
- Draw with Laos sends Bangladesh to second round of Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal in hospital before his maiden budget
- BSTI bans 22 more products found substandard in second round of tests
- Bangladesh Bank forms panel as default loan figure tops Tk 1.5 trillion
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
- No reserve day disappoints coach Rhodes as rain washes away Bangladesh match
- Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets as protests turn to violent chaos
- Bangladesh is among next growth stars: Unilever CEO Alan Jope