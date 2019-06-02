Home > World > South Asia

India says diplomats, embassy guests harassed by Pakistani security in Islamabad

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Jun 2019 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 09:22 PM BdST

India on Sunday accused Pakistani security services of widespread harassment at an Indian embassy event in the capital Islamabad a day earlier, alleging that hundreds of guests were turned away and some of New Delhi's diplomats were "threatened".

Guests arriving for a dinner at the luxury Serena Hotel in Islamabad faced "unprecedented harassment and intimidation" at the hands of Pakistani security agencies that even used a forklift truck to remove the cars of some attendees, according to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The latest diplomatic spat shows that even after Narendra Modi's swearing-in as India’s prime minister for a second term last week, tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations remain high.

India said about 300 guests were turned away from attending Saturday's Iftar dinner at the hotel, where many embassies host such functions during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims break their day-long fast at sunset with an Iftar meal.

The Indian High Commission, asking Pakistan to investigate, said some of its officials and diplomats were "jostled, pushed, abused, aggressively threatened with bodily harm" and in some cases had their phones snatched by Pakistani security officials.

"The disappointing chain of events on June 1 not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct but are against all notions of civilised behaviour," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

Pakistan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But India's allegations follow similar complaints by Pakistan about the way Indian security forces behaved outside Pakistan National Day celebrations at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi in March.

Several Indian journalists and former Indian government officials who were guests at the reception were approached by men in plainclothes who said they worked for the Delhi police and asked guests not to go to the event because it was being boycotted by the Indian government.

They also asked for personal details of those they challenged, including name, organization, job title, and phone number. In some cases, photographs were taken. The intimidation was enough to prompt some journalists to drive away without attending.

Historically tense relations between India and Pakistan plunged to dangerous levels earlier this year when the two sides carried out aerial bombing missions against each other, and even briefly fought an aerial dogfight over Kashmir skies.

India's Modi afterwards swept to victory in the elections on a tough anti-Pakistan platform.

Modi decided not to invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to last week's inauguration ceremony, in contrast to 2014, when the Indian leader had invited then-Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif to his first inauguration.

Print Friendly and PDF

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
Tigers post 330 against South Africa
Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Injured Tamim bats in nets

More stories

File Photo: A Pakistani soldier stands guard in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Reuters

India accuses Pakistani security of harassment

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan general gets life on spying charges

FILE PHOTO: Ali Wazir (L) and Mohsin Dawar, leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) walk at the venue of a rally against, what they say, are human rights violations by security forces, in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2018. Reuters

Pak MP surrenders after protester-military clash

File Photo: Members of the Pakistan's Pashtun community, chant slogans and take photos of their leader Manzoor Pashteen (unseen) during Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) rally against, what they say, are human rights violations, in Lahore, Pakistan April 22, 2018. Reuters

Pakistan’s army targets ethnic protest movement

File Photo: A man holds the draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of his family in Dhubri district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India August 2, 2018. Picture taken August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India detains ex-soldier as illegal immigrant

Representational Image: College students hold placards during a rally to condemn terrorism at a railway platform in Mumbai. Reuters

India bans JMB

A photo provided by Tendi Sherpa of Ed Dohring on the top of Mount Everest on May 23, 2019. The New York Times

Death on an unruly, overcrowded Everest

St Anthony's Church after the blast. Photo via The Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka blocks some social media platforms

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.