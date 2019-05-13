Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka blocks some social media platforms after violent incidents

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 May 2019 08:56 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 08:56 AM BdST

Previous Next
The Sri Lankan government said on Monday it was temporarily blocking some social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, after violent incidents in the wake of Easter bombings by Islamist militants.

Several dozen people threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores and a man was beaten in the town of Chilaw on the west coast on Sunday in a dispute that started on Facebook, sources told Reuters. Sri Lankan media also reported incidents in several nearby areas overnight.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

St Anthony's Church after the blast. Photo via The Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka blocks some social media platforms

A general view of the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan April 11, 2017. Reuters

Gunmen storm luxury hotel in Pakistan

Police officers survey while rescue workers attend to a body at the site of a blast in Lahore, Pakistan May 8, 2019. REUERS

Several die in Lahore shrine blast

People move through debris on a road after Cyclone Fani hit Puri, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Fani kills 8 in Odisha  

A fisherman carries his tools as he leaves for a safer place after tying his boats along the shore ahead of cyclone Fani in Peda Jalaripeta on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, India, May 1, 2019. REUTERS

Fani could strike in the path of tens of millions

Villagers sit on a vehicle as they leave for a safer place ahead of cylcone Fani on the outskirts of Konark in the eastern state of Odisha, India, May 2, 2019. REUTERS

India evacuating 1.2m for Fani

File Photo: A man walks as strong winds blow along a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS /Stringer

Fani triggers mass evacuation in India

Muslims tipped off about IS hideout in Sri Lanka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.