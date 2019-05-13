Sri Lanka blocks some social media platforms after violent incidents
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2019 08:56 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 08:56 AM BdST
The Sri Lankan government said on Monday it was temporarily blocking some social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, after violent incidents in the wake of Easter bombings by Islamist militants.
Several dozen people threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores and a man was beaten in the town of Chilaw on the west coast on Sunday in a dispute that started on Facebook, sources told Reuters. Sri Lankan media also reported incidents in several nearby areas overnight.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sri Lanka blocks some social media platforms after violent incidents
- Gunmen battle security forces in five-star hotel in Pakistan
- Blast near shrine in Pakistan, several dead - police
- At least eight reported dead as cyclone Fani tears apart Odisha coast in India
- Cyclone Fani could strike in the path of tens of millions
- India evacuating 1.2 million people as cyclone menaces east coast
- India launches mass evacuation, warns tourists, as cyclone bears down on east coast
- Muslim neighbours, imam tipped off police about IS hideout in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka warned of threat hours before suicide attacks
- Rescuers race to find survivors after Philippine quake kills 15
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say