India launches mass evacuation, warns tourists, as cyclone bears down on east coast
>> Reuters
Published: 01 May 2019 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 07:08 PM BdST
India has started evacuating hundreds of thousands of villagers living along its northeastern coastline ahead of a severe cyclone due to make landfall on Friday.
The state of Odisha has also moved in thousands of disaster management personnel to help those living in mud-and-thatch homes in low-lying areas take shelter from Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani.
"We are making best efforts to inform them about the cyclone and move these vulnerable people to cyclone shelters," Bishnupada Sethi, the state's special relief commissioner, told Reuters.
Tourists have also been advised to leave the coastal temple town of Puri, a sacred destination for Hindu pilgrims.
India’s cyclone season generally lasts from April to December with severe storms leading to evacuations of tens of thousands, widespread deaths and damage to crops and property, both in India and Bangladesh.
Two decades ago, a super-cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people. In 2013, a mass evacuation of nearly a million people saved thousands of lives.
Tropical Storm Risk cyclone tracker labelled Fani a category 3 storm on a scale of a low 1 to a powerful 5.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India launches mass evacuation, warns tourists, as cyclone bears down on east coast
- Muslim neighbours, imam tipped off police about IS hideout in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka warned of threat hours before suicide attacks
- Rescuers race to find survivors after Philippine quake kills 15
- Explosions hit three Sri Lankan churches, three hotels at Easter
- Sri Lankans accuse him of wartime atrocities, California may decide
- Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, leads in voting returns
- Polls close in Indonesia, next president should be clear within hours
- Faith politics on the rise as Indonesian Islam takes a hard-line path
- Modi's party chief vows to throw illegal immigrants in India into Bay of Bengal
Most Read
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Mosaddique sacked as MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Hasina flying to London on Wednesday
- Journalist files defamation case against actress Shomi Kaiser
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Final results out for 39th special edition of BCS exam
- Mirza Fakhrul’s Bogura-6 seat declared vacant as he refuses to take oath as MP