Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot as confrontation cools
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2019 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 11:12 PM BdST
Pakistan handed a captured Indian pilot back to his country on Friday as the nuclear-armed neighbours scaled back a confrontation that has prompted world powers to urge restraint.
Television footage showed Wing Commander Abhinandan walking across the border near the town of Wagah just before 9:00pm (1600 GMT). Indian officials confirmed he had been returned and said he would be taken for medical checks.
Abhinandan's MiG-21 jet was shot down by a Pakistani fighter during an aerial clash over the disputed Kashmir region on Wednesday as two weeks of growing tensions between the two countries erupted into open hostilities.
The plane crashed on the Pakistani side of the de facto border that separates the two sides of Kashmir, a Himalayan region that has been a source of hostility between the two countries ever since independence from Britain in 1947.
Tensions escalated rapidly following a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb. 14.
India accused Pakistan of harbouring the Jaish-e Mohammad group behind the attack and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a strong response. Islamabad denied it helps the militant Islamist group.
Pakistan, which agreed to release the captured pilot as a "gesture of peace," has been at pains to insist it wants talks to end the crisis. The United States and other world powers have urged restraint.
Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan in this March 1, 2019 image from a video footage. REUTERS/PTV via Reuters TV
Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan in this March 1, 2019 image from a video footage. REUTERS/PTV via Reuters TV
Before the pilot was released, Pakistani television stations broadcast video of him, looking cleaned up and thanking the Pakistani army for treating him well.
"The Pakistani army is a very professional service," he said.
Throughout the day, crowds on the Indian side thronged the road to the crossing, shouting nationalist slogans and waving Indian flags.
"Pakistan is releasing our pilot, I thank them for that," said Kulwant Singh, who has run a food stall at the crossing for 20 years.
"War can never be good. War is bad for business, war is bad for our soldiers."
There was some firing along the contested border dividing Kashmir on Friday, according to a spokesman for India's defence ministry, but the hostilities were well short of previous days.
Pakistan reopened some airports on Friday, after easing airspace restrictions that had disrupted flights between Asia and Europe for several days during the conflict.
Relations between the two countries, however, remain strained.
Qureshi said he would not attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi this weekend, because his Indian counterpart had been invited to the event.
India also faces an ongoing battle against armed militants in its portion of Kashmir. On Friday, four security personnel and a civilian were killed in a gun battle with militants, officials said.
Kashmir has been at the root of two of the three wars fought between India and Pakistan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot Abhinandan at border
- FACTBOX-India and Pakistan: nuclear arsenals and strategies
- What does failure of Trump-Kim summit mean for key players in nuclear standoff?
- Why do India and Pakistan keep fighting over Kashmir?
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- EXPLAINER: Scenic Kashmir at the heart of India-Pakistani animosity
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- N Korea's Kim shuffles nuclear talks team after defections, spying allegations
Most Read
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
- Awami League's Atiqul wins Dhaka North mayor by-election with massive margin
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Atiqul in Annisul’s chair: From BGMEA boss to Dhaka North City mayor
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers
- Why do India and Pakistan keep fighting over Kashmir?