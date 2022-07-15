Russia bans news outlet Bellingcat, labels it a security threat
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2022 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 02:50 PM BdST
Russia on Friday banned investigative news outlet Bellingcat and its main local partner from operating inside the country, branding them security threats.
Netherlands-based Bellingcat exposed the Russian-backed soldiers behind the downing of Malaysian Airlines jet MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 and unmasked FSB agents sent to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in 2020.
Russia's Prosecutor General said the activities of Bellingcat its partner The Insider "posed a threat to... the security of the Russian federation."
Both will be added to Russia's "undesirable" list, which bans them from operating in Russia and makes cooperating with them illegal for Russian organisations and individuals, he said in a statement.
Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins dismissed the ban, writing on Twitter: "Bellingcat has no legal, financial or staff presence (in Russia), so it's unclear how Russia expects to enforce this."
The Insider is legally headquartered in Latvia, a move designed to protect it from Russian authorities.
It has worked with Bellingcat on most of the organisation's high-profile investigations over the last five years, which also include identifying and tracking the movements of the men behind the 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.
In a broad move to stamp out opposition and dissent, Russia has labelled dozens of international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society groups as "undesirable", and hundreds of domestic groups and journalists that oppose the Kremlin have been named "foreign agents".
The crackdown has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine in February - a campaign the Kremlin refers to as a "special military operation" - with almost all independent groups outlawed or forced into exile, and new laws that make criticism of the armed forces punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
- Russia bans news outlet Bellingcat
- Saudi Arabia to open airspace to Israel airlines, others
- US, Israel pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry
- Cyprus launches first underwater park at ancient port
- Biden en route to Israel
- Saudi prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Soaring food prices put damper on Eid in Mideast
- Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj prayers
- Russia bans news outlet Bellingcat, labels it a security threat
- Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel
- US, Israeli leaders jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry
- Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port
- Biden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
- Activists urge Iranian women to publicly unveil to protest crackdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation
- Sri Lankan president hands in resignation after fleeing to Singapore
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Saudi Arabia doubles Q2 Russian fuel oil imports for power generation