Muslim gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj prayers
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2022 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 01:20 PM BdST
Muslim pilgrims from across the world have gathered at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia for a day of worship and reflection in what is considered to be the climax of the annual Hajj.
Pilgrims clad in white robes are taking part in a vigil to atone for their sins around the hill where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.
Worshippers will spend the day in prayer and meditation at Arafat. This year, Khatib Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa from Masjid-e-Namira will deliver the midday sermon, which will be broadcast by radio stations and TV channels across the world.
After a two-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hajj is being held on a wider scale this year, with Saudi Arabia allowing 1 million Muslims from different countries to take part in the annual pilgrimage.
At least 850,000 pilgrims have come from different parts of the world while the rest are residents of Saudi Arabia. Bangladesh has sent 60,000 Muslims for the holy ritual this year.
After circling the Kaaba in Makkah, pilgrims travelled to the tent city of Mina on Wednesday.
They spent the entirety of Thursday and early Friday there engaged in special prayers.
At sunset, pilgrims will return to Mina from Arafat to perform the 'stoning of the devil' ritual.
The pilgrimage is considered incomplete without spending a day at Arafat. Even those who fall sick during the pilgrimage are taken there in ambulances for a short while.
