Hezbollah sends drones toward Israeli gas rig in disputed waters
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:11 AM BdST
Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday it had sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig, which the Israeli military said it had intercepted.
The Iranian-backed Shia armed group said the drones launched towards the Karish gas field, in waters claimed by both countries, had been on a reconnaissance mission. "The message was delivered," it said.
There was no immediate response from Lebanese authorities to the incident, which came amid tensions over the location of the Israeli rig and long-standing but so-far fruitless US-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders, which are critical to the economy and prosperity of the Lebanese nation".
The Israeli military said its forces had intercepted "three hostile UAVs which approached the airspace over Israel's economic waters".
An Israeli security source also said the drones had been unarmed. Saturday's interceptions were the first time an air defence system mounted on an Israeli naval ship had downed an incoming target, the military said.
- Pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj
- Earthquake kills 5 in Iran
- 10 sentenced to death over terrorism in Egypt
- Iran applies to join BRICS
- 12 killed in chlorine gas leak in Jordan
- Israel to let more Palestinians work in manufacturing
- Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian who threw rocks
- Earthquake hits Iran's southern Gulf waters
- Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj
- At least five killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast
- Egyptian court sentences 10 to death on terrorism charges
- Iran applies to join China and Russia in BRICS club
- Chlorine gas leak kills 12, injures 251 at Jordan port
- Israel to let more Palestinians work in manufacturing to fill labour shortage
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect