US-led coalition says it detained senior ISIS leader in Syria
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2022 08:49 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 08:49 AM BdST
The US-led coalition said it had detained a senior Islamic State group leader in Syria during an early-morning operation on Thursday.
The coalition conducts raids and strikes targeting members of the jihadist group, which has been waging insurgent attacks since its defeat on the battlefield three years ago.
"The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria," the statement said, adding no civilians were harmed during the operation nor aircraft damaged.
The coalition did not specify in what part of Syria Thursday's raid took place.
File Photo
Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) said US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved but said the exact circumstances were unclear at the time.
"This is the first (US) helicopter landing operation to happen" in areas under the SNA's control, he said.
A source in touch with rebels in the area said clashes erupted during the operation.
United States special forces in February undertook a helicopter raid in Syria's Idlib province controlled by jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi.
Quraishi had led the group since the death of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a US raid in 2019.
