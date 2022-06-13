Saudi Arabia ends COVID-19 protective measures
Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 06:47 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (SPA) reported, citing an official in the interior ministry.
The measures lifted include the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, with the exception of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.
