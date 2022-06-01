Israeli troops shoot knife-wielding Palestinian woman in West Bank, army says
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2022 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 02:54 PM BdST
A knife-wielding Palestinian woman threatened an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank and was shot on Wednesday, the army said, and a local hospital said she died of her wounds.
In a statement, the Israeli army said "an assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF (Israel Defence Force) soldier who was conducting routine security activity".
"The soldiers responded with live fire," it said.
Reuters could not immediate corroborate that account. A hospital in the nearby Palestinian city of Hebron confirmed the woman's death.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club said the 31-year-old woman killed near Al Aroub village had been briefly jailed by Israel earlier this year. It did not immediately elaborate.
Violence in the West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has simmered since US-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014.
Recent weeks have seen an escalation, including deadly Palestinian attacks inside Israel.
- Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iran building collapse
- Skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
- Saudi King appoints climate envoy
- Iranian police fire shots to disperse building collapse protests
- Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter
- Israel upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound
- Israeli troops shoot knife-wielding Palestinian woman in West Bank, army says
- Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iranian building collapse
- Flag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
- Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China
- Jerusalem on edge ahead of contentious Israeli flag march
- Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
- Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies at 53
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot, says project director
- FY23 budget: Bangladesh plans to restrict imports, borrow more from banks
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- US agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training