Home > World > Middle East

Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China

   

Published: 29 May 2022 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 09:20 PM BdST

Saudi King Salman appointed minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir as the kingdom's climate envoy, a royal decree said on Sunday, adding that he will also keep his job as a minister.

The king also appointed Abdulrahman al-Harbi as ambassador to China and two new advisors to the royal court, decrees published by state media said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories