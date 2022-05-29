Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China
Published: 29 May 2022 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 09:20 PM BdST
Saudi King Salman appointed minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir as the kingdom's climate envoy, a royal decree said on Sunday, adding that he will also keep his job as a minister.
The king also appointed Abdulrahman al-Harbi as ambassador to China and two new advisors to the royal court, decrees published by state media said.
More stories
- Iranian police fire shots to disperse building collapse protests
- Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter
- Israel upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound
- Saudi suspends travel to India, 15 other nations
- 5 dead, scores trapped as building collapses in Iran
- Iran will avenge slain colonel: president
Recent Stories
- Jerusalem on edge ahead of contentious Israeli flag march
- Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
- Iran seizes two Greek tankers amid row over US oil grab
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank, Palestinian ministry says
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter, Palestinian official says
- Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound
Opinion
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 10 dead
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says