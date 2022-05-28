Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 03:51 PM BdST
Iranian police used tear gas and fired shots in the air to disperse another night of protests over a deadly building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that officials are blaming on corruption and lax safety, Fars news agency and reports on social media said.
Officials in the oil producing region of Khuzestan, where Abadan is located, said the death toll had risen to 28 people, and another 37 were injured in Monday's collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building. So far 13 people have been arrested for building violations, they said.
Authorities investigating the disaster have detained Abadan's current and past mayors and several other municipal employees, amid accusations that safety warnings were ignored.
Fars agency said that a protest in Abadan on Friday night turned violent when crowds forced their way into the ruins of the building, where rescue operations were continuing. Police fired tear gas and warning shots, it said.
Footage on social media showed people running for cover. Screams of "Don't shoot, don't shoot" and the sound of gunfire could be heard. Reuters could not independently authenticate the footage.
Unverified video from Khuzestan's port city of Mahshahr showed protesters shouting: "They stole oil and gas, took our blood".
Marches in solidarity with the Abadan protests have also been held in several nearby areas in Khuzestan as well as Shahin Shahr in central Iran and the southern city of Shiraz, according to other unverified postings on social media.
First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told state television on Friday he believed that "widespread corruption" between the builder, contractor and supervising bodies was responsible for the disaster.
As during earlier protests over food price rises, residents have reported disrupted internet services, an apparent attempt to stop the use of social media to organise rallies and disseminate videos. Officials deny blocking internet access.
- Iranian police fire shots to disperse building collapse protests
- Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter
- Israel upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound
- Saudi suspends travel to India, 15 other nations
- 5 dead, scores trapped as building collapses in Iran
- Iran will avenge slain colonel: president
- Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
- Iran seizes two Greek tankers amid row over US oil grab
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank, Palestinian ministry says
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter, Palestinian official says
- Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Police acknowledge 'wrong decision' in delay in confronting Texas school shooter
- Partially blocked for development, Chattogram canals add to waterlogging worries