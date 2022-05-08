Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2022 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 03:36 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to hospital on Saturday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the royal court.
He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.
