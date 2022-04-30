Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

Sunday will be the last day of Ramadan in the birthplace of Islam, Middle-Eastern media reported.

Eid-ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Gulf News said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and other countries in the Middle-East will also celebrate Eid on Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha generally fall in Bangladesh a day after the celebrations in Middle East.

Bangladesh’s National Moon-Sighting Committee is expected to meet on Sunday to decide whether the country will celebrate Eid on Monday or Tuesday.

However, Eid will be celebrated in hundreds of villages in several districts of the country on Monday along with Saudi Arabia.

Followers of different clerics or Pirs in these villages always observe most religious festivals such as Ramadan, Eid, Shab-e-Barat, Shab-e-Meraj and Shab-e-Qadr in keeping with dates of such practices in Saudi Arabia.