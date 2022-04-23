Iran Revolutionary Guards general unhurt after car shot at
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Apr 2022 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 12:49 PM BdST
Gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a senior Revolutionary Guards commander in restive southeastern Iran early on Saturday, killing a bodyguard, Iranian state media reported.
Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, a Guards commander in Sistan-Baluchistan province, was unhurt after the attack and the attackers were arrested, the official news agency IRNA reported.
Mahmoud Absalan, the bodyguard who was killed in the attack that occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan, was the son of a senior Guards commander in the region, IRNA said.
The attack came on a night celebrated by many devout Iranians as Islam's holiest, which this year coincided with events marking the anniversary of the Revolutionary Guards' establishment after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
The predominantly Sunni Muslim Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani and Afghan borders has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and Sunni Islamist militants fighting the country's Shi’ite authorities.
Many of Iran's Sunnis complain of discrimination, a charge denied by the state.
In 2009, a suicide bomber killed six senior Revolutionary Guards commanders and more than 29 other people in Sistan-Baluchistan, in one of the boldest attacks on Iran's most powerful military institutions.
- 57 hurt as Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem
- A site holy to Jews and Muslims returns as nexus of conflict
- Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire in worst fighting in months
- Israel downs Gaza rocket as Jerusalem tensions simmer
- Houthis: from ragtag militia to force threatening Gulf powers
- Heart of Israel will be targeted if it acts against Iran: Raisi
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Palestinians seethe over Jerusalem shrine
- Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 57 injured
- A site holy to Jews and Muslims returns as the nexus of conflict
- Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire in worst fighting in months
- Israel downs Gaza rocket, admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem tensions simmer
- Yemen’s Houthis went from ragtag militia to force threatening Gulf powers
- Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- 25 hurt after bus ploughs into car in Dhamrai
- Mokbul in police custody after arrest over New Market clashes
- Bangladesh reports 45 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Fund crunch forces work freeze on Ramu-Ghumdhum train tracks
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- 11 Nigerians, one Bangladeshi arrested over Facebook scam
- Two bridges opened to ease Eid trips to the north
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement