Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Apr 2022 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 01:02 PM BdST
Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
Almost all the people named were officials who served during Trump's administration, which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers.
In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the sanctioned Americans - who also included several business figures and politicians - of supporting "terrorist groups and terrorist acts" against Iran, and Israel's "repressive acts" in the region and against Palestinians.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
The sanctions let Iranian authorities seize any assets held by the individuals in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means the move will likely be symbolic.
Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.
In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq. Read full story
Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.
- Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans
- Wave of terrorism in Israel defies a clear narrative
- Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1m pilgrims
- Palestinian who killed 2 in Tel Aviv is shot dead
- How a Saudi-led alliance battling an Iran-backed militia devastated Yemen
- Yemen president hands over power
- Women drive off-road in Saudi desert for fun
- Spike in violence poses test for Israeli govt
- Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall
- Wave of terrorism in Israel defies a clear narrative
- Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing COVID curbs
- Palestinian who killed 2 in Tel Aviv is shot dead after manhunt
- How a Saudi-led alliance battling an Iran-backed militia devastated Yemen
- Yemen president cedes powers to council as Saudi Arabia pushes to end war
Most Read
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Spurred by Putin, Russians turn on one another over the war
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine as thousands flee the east
- Serum cuts Covishield dose price as India widens booster programme