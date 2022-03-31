New deadly incidents after string of Arab attacks in Israel
Published: 31 Mar 2022 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 02:08 PM BdST
Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in clashes that erupted during a raid in the occupied West Bank that followed deadly Arab attacks in Israel.
In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a passenger on an Israeli bus near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and was shot dead by another passenger, the Israeli military said.
The national ambulance service said the man who was stabbed had suffered moderate wounds.
Earlier, the Israeli military said its forces and border police entered the refugee camp in the city of Jenin to "apprehend terrorist suspects".
"During the operation, terrorists opened fire at our forces. Israeli troops returned fire that struck the gunmen. An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded," the military said in a statement.
The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians, aged 17 and 23, were killed in the clashes.
On Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman from the Jenin area shot dead five people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak before he was killed by police. The shooting, condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, raised to 11 the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel over the past week to 11.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke late on Wednesday with US President Joe Biden. The US Embassy said Biden had expressed "his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks".
Bennett has announced a series of measures to deal with what he has described as a new wave of attacks, saying more police would be put on city streets and security would be tightened in areas bordering the West Bank.
- Arab gunman kills 5 in Tel Aviv
- Israeli summit mixes historic symbolism with sharp disputes
- Mutual worries over Iran were a central theme at Israel talks
- Arab gunmen kill 2 in Israel, are shot dead
- Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days
- Saudi Aramco's Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack
- Israel to host 3 Arab foreign ministers in historic meeting
- Princess Haya gets children’s custody over domestic abuse
- New deadly incidents after string of Arab attacks in Israel
- Israel bolsters security amid deadliest wave of terrorist attacks in years
- Arab gunman kills at least 5 in Tel Aviv suburb, latest in series of attacks
- Israeli summit mixes historic symbolism with sharp disputes
- Mutual worries over Iran were a central theme at Israel talks
- Arab gunmen kill 2 in northern Israel, on eve of historic summit
Most Read
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh refrained from UNGA vote on Ukraine war
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul
- Pakistan government ally quits coalition ahead of vote to oust PM
- Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalisation, large study finds
- Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says
- WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time