Warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz, killing three
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2022 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 02:10 PM BdST
An Iranian warplane crashed on Monday in the northernwestern city of Tabriz, killing three people including its two pilots, state television reported.
The plane hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, it said. The third person killed was a pedestrian, it added.
