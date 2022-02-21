Home > World > Middle East

Warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz, killing three

Published: 21 Feb 2022 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 02:10 PM BdST

An Iranian warplane crashed on Monday in the northernwestern city of Tabriz, killing three people including its two pilots, state television reported.

The plane hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, it said. The third person killed was a pedestrian, it added.

