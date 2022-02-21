Home > World > Middle East

Jordan's prime minister contracts COVID-19

Published: 21 Feb 2022 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 05:47 PM BdST

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has contracted COVID-19 during an official visit to Egypt, the state news agency Petra quoted the information minister as saying on Monday.

COVID tests after a meeting between Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart proved positive and all other official meetings were cancelled, including a planned meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the minister added.

The prime minister will isolate at home after returning to Jordan, the report said.

