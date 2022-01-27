UAE to lift entry, transit ban on passengers from 12 African countries
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:13 PM BdST
The United Arab Emirates will lift an entry and transit ban on Saturday on travellers who had recently visited South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia and eight other African countries.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said late on Wednesday it was lifting the ban on those who had visited certain African countries in the previous 14 days, imposed due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
The other countries are Tanzania, Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Those travelling from African countries will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport.
Passengers will also be tested on arrival.
Those travelling from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will also have to take the three tests.
The changes come into affect at 2:30 pm Saturday.
- Prison attack is latest evidence of ISIS resurgence
- Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike
- Israel mulls offering 4th vaccine dose to all adults
- UAE blocks missile attack by Houthis
- Kurdish forces tighten siege after IS prison break
- Yemenis struggle without internet for third day
- Kuwait FM visits Beirut in first Gulf Arab trip since rift
- 'Another crime': survivors of Yemen strike
- The Islamic State hostages: ‘these children should not have been there’
- Prison attack is latest evidence of ISIS resurgence
- Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike: Houthi minister
- Israel mulls offering 4th COVID vaccine dose to all adults
- UAE blocks missile attack as Yemen's Houthis target region's business hub
- Syrian Kurdish forces tighten siege after Islamic State prison break
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,527 in a day, another 17 die
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Rainwater-harvesting Friendship hospital in rural Bangladesh wins the world’s best building award
- Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani indicted in digital security case
- Hunger strike and protests are separate issues, says Zafar Iqbal
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- SUST protesters end hunger strike after seven days
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount