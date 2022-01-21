Lebanese museum returns artefacts from Syria's ancient city of Palmyra
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2022 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 09:47 AM BdST
Five Roman artefacts from the ancient city of Palmyra, a site damaged during Syria's decade-long conflict, were returned to Damascus on Thursday by a private Lebanese museum where they had been on display since 2018.
The limestone statues and carved funerary stones dating from the Roman second and third centuries AD were returned at the initiative of a private Lebanese collector, Syrian antiquities chief Mohamed Nazir Awad said at a handover ceremony hosted by Lebanon's National Museum in Beirut.
The collector, Jawad Adra, acquired them from European auction houses before Syria's war began in 2011, Awad said, describing his actions as "a generous initiative".
The pieces, which had been on display at the Nabu Museum in northern Lebanon, were returning to "their original homeland", the Syrian official added.
During the Syrian conflict, the site of Palmyra, one of the most important cultural centres in the ancient world, fell under the control of the Islamic State group, which blew up some of its major monuments, including the Arch of Triumph.
Syria's ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Abdul Karim, said talks were underway to arrange the return of other artefacts from the National Museum in Beirut to Syria.
- Lebanese museum returns Syrian artefacts
- Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war drags on
- Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14
- 3 killed in UAE fuel truck blast
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting at Syria border
- Iran reports its first 3 deaths from omicron
- Blast at Iraqi speaker's party headquarters wounds 2
- Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad hurt Iraqi woman, child
- A dam in Syria was on a ‘no-strike’ list. The US bombed it anyway
- Lebanese museum returns artefacts from Syria's ancient city of Palmyra
- Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war, hunger drags on
- Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14
- Three killed in UAE fuel truck blast, Yemen Houthis claim attack
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting along border with Syria
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mustafizur make ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year
- Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, wife hospitalised after testing positive for COVID
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Man dies after being pushed off bus by ‘conductor’ in Dhaka
- Army chief stresses importance of ‘good relations’ for positive work environment