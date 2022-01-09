Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jan 2022 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 11:15 AM BdST
Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been detained without charge for nearly three years, her legal advisor said on Saturday.
Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.
"The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment, and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday 6th January, 2022," her legal advisor Henri Estramant said.
"The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise," Estramant added. "She seems worn out but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person."
The Saudi government media office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The government has never publicly commented about the case.
In 2020, Princess Basmah said via her social media channels that she had been held in the capital Riyadh for more than a year and was sick.
Souhoud Al Sharif, the daughter of Saudi Princess Basmah Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz. Screengrab from YouTube.
She had been due to travel abroad for medical treatment around the time of her arrest in late February 2019, and was informed after her detention that she was accused of trying to forge a passport, a close relative said at the time.
The charges were later dropped, but she remained imprisoned along with her daughter who was with her at the time, the relative said.
Princess Basmah said in her social media posts about her detention that she had been kept in Al-Ha'ir prison.
The circumstances of her disappearance and detention could not be independently verified
It could not be established whether her arrest was linked to past detentions of Saudi royals and prominent citizens that sources have tied to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's consolidation of power or crackdown on dissent, including women's rights activists.
In a petition submitted to the United Nations, dated March 5 2020, the princess's family suggested the reason for her detention might be her role "as an outspoken critic of abuses in our country of birth, but likewise for ... enquiring about the frozen fortune left (by) her father".
BREAKING: Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud, detained since March 2019, have been released. pic.twitter.com/tTsh6kPgzE— ALQST for Human Rights (@ALQST_En) January 8, 2022
- Turkish court releases students from jail
- Iran sanctions Americans over Soleimani killing
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash
- COVID cases surge in Gulf Arab States
- Iran sanctions Americans over Soleimani killing
- 2 dead in Israeli military helicopter crash
- Houthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen
- Drone attack on US base foiled
- Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality, family says
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Iran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
- Turkish court releases two Bogazici students from jail
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash
- Coronavirus cases surge in Gulf Arab States
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- At least 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in their vehicles in Pakistan
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
- Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says
- England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart