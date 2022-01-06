Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash
Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2022 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 01:27 PM BdST
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian gunman on Thursday during a clash in the occupied West Bank, the military said.
The incident occurred in the Palestinian city of Nablus, which the military said soldiers had entered to detain a Palestinian, whom it did not identify.
"Some Palestinian gunmen began firing at the soldiers, prompting them to respond and kill one of them," a military spokesman wrote on Twitter. "The wanted man was arrested. There were no casualties among our forces."
The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.
