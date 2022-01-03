Home > World > Middle East

Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Islamic State

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jan 2022 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2022 01:25 PM BdST

Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a rocket attack by Islamic State militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 pm local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.

Islamic State, the hardline Islamist group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.

However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories