Iran Revolutionary Guards say they kill 6 'bandits' in restive area
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2022 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2022 12:05 AM BdST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed six "armed bandits" in the country's southeast on Saturday, the elite force said on its website, in a second day of clashes in an impoverished and often restive region.
Three local members of the volunteer Basij militia fighting alongside the Revolutionary Guards were killed in the clashes, the statement said.
The predominantly Sunni Muslim Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani and Afghan borders has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and Sunni Islamist militants fighting the country's Shia authorities.
Many of Iran’s Sunnis complain of discrimination, a charge denied by the state.
On Friday, Revolutionary Guards shot dead three men believed to have been involved in the killing of two Guards on December 25, according to Iranian media.
More stories
- UAE to ban non-vaccinated from travelling abroad
- Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit
- Iran sends rocket into space
- Israel culls poultry after thousands of cranes die of bird flu
- Fires erupt in Syria following Israeli attack
- Israeli hospital to give 4th COVID shot in trial
- Israel sets to doubling number of Jewish settlers
- 'Back to me in a coffin'
Recent Stories
- UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from Jan 10
- Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit
- Iran says its rocket sends three 'research payloads' into space
- Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled
- Fires erupt in Syria's Latakia Port following Israeli attack
- As other Arab states falter, Saudi Arabia seeks to become a cultural hub
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold snap in new year
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- Sky lanterns trigger fire at several places in Dhaka on New Year
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- US institute recognises 1971 genocide
- A weary world faces another wave of coronavirus in 2022. What’s next in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh reports 370 virus cases, 4 deaths in a day
- Studies suggest why omicron is less severe: it spares the lungs
- Global IS threat prompted police to heighten New Year security: DMP commissioner