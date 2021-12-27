Israeli hospital to give fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot in trial
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2021 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 01:35 AM BdST
A major Israeli hospital will begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff on Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide, the facility said on Sunday.
Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv said its trial would shed light on the efficacy of a fourth dose and help decision-makers set health policy in Israel and abroad.
Israel has reported 1,118 confirmed cases of the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant, with the number of people infected by it doubling every two days.
A Health Ministry panel of experts has recommended offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to Israelis aged 60 and over who received a booster shot at least four months ago.
But final approval by the ministry's director-general is still pending amid public debate as to whether sufficient scientific information is available to justify a new booster drive.
Sheba Medical Centre did not say how long its trial would last.
"We will examine the fourth dose's effect on the level of antibodies and morbidity and we will gauge its safety," it quoted Gili Regev-Yochay, the study's director, as saying. "We will understand whether it is worthwhile to administer a fourth shot, and to whom."
The 150 Sheba medical workers taking part in the trial, which the hospital said had received Health Ministry approval, got booster shots no later than Aug 20.
Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said he tested negative on Sunday for COVID-19 after his 14-year-old daughter was infected. It said he would self-isolate.
- Israeli hospital to give 4th COVID shot in trial
- Israel sets to doubling number of Jewish settlers
- 'Back to me in a coffin'
- Lebanon's top Christian cleric issues elections plea
- Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi city of Jazan
- How do Saudis celebrate Christmas?
- COVID spoils another Christmas in the Holy Land
- Israeli hospital reports first omicron death
- 'Back to me in a coffin' - bodies of migrants drowned in Channel reach Iraq
- A new Israeli wonderland, where you can almost forget where you are
- Lebanon's top Christian cleric issues elections plea
- Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi city of Jazan
- How do Saudis celebrate Christmas? Quietly, but less so
- COVID spoils another Christmas in the Holy Land
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq
- Police arrest five more suspects over rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh logs four virus deaths, 268 cases in a day
- NYC’s $1 pizza slice becomes inflation’s latest victim
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week
- A new Israeli wonderland, where you can almost forget where you are