Israel planning trial import of foreign tech workers amid shortage
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2021 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:48 AM BdST
Israel intends to import foreign workers for its high-tech sector on a trial basis to offset a pandemic-era labour shortage, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday.
In remarks to his party's legislators, Lieberman said Israel was experiencing a labour shortage across the economy as a whole during the coronavirus pandemic, with employers demanding action from the government, including work permits for foreigners.
"We will carry out a kind of experiment in the high-tech sector. We will approve bringing in foreign workers - even for the high-tech sector," he said in his comments, broadcast on Israeli television.
Lieberman gave no numbers or timeframe for the trial in Israel's booming high-tech industry, which raised $25 billion this year.
Foreigners are currently not allowed into the country in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19's Omicron variant.
Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit group that closely follows the Israeli tech ecosystem, said the sector is suffering "a chronic shortage of tens of thousands of employees".
Salaries in the tech industry are far higher than the country's average, and it employs about 10% of the national workforce. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he hopes that figure would rise to 15%.
Local tech companies compete fiercely for jobs with hundreds of multinational firms with R&D centres in Israel, including Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, IBM, Google and Intel.
- UAE de facto ruler, Israel's Bennett in ‘historic’ meeting
- US forces 'kidnapped civilians': Syria media
- 3 die in shooting at Lebanon Palestine camp
- Civilian deaths mounted as secret unit pounded IS group
- Saudi reforms need critical thinking to succeed: Sandel
- Saudi women's rights activist says phone hack led to arrest
- UAE new weekend seeks to whet appetite of investors, foreigners
- Israeli attacks Latakia port with air strike: Syria
- Gulf summit aims to signal solidarity amid Iran tension
- Israel planning trial import of foreign tech workers amid shortage
- New friends: UAE de facto ruler, Israel's Bennett in ‘historic’ meeting
- Syria state media says US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir al-Zor
- Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say
- Civilian deaths mounted as secret unit pounded Islamic State group
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Bangladesh approves 5 years in prison for fraud in digital transactions
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
- Bangladesh logs 3 COVID deaths, cases rise by 385 in a day
- India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: eggs
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly