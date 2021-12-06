Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2021 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 01:51 PM BdST
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager who rammed a car into a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, seriously injuring an Israeli guard, Israel's defence ministry said.
There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident, which occurred at a roadblock between Israel and the central West Bank, near the city of Tulkarem.
The injured Israeli guard was being treated at Sheba Medical Center, in Tel Aviv, and was expected to survive, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The alleged Palestinian attacker was 16 years old, it added.
Violence has simmered in the West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and that Palestinians seek for a future state, since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.
More stories
- IS fighters kill 5 in attack near Iraqi village
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes
- IS attack on Iraqi village kills 13
- Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal
- Saudi reports first omicron case
- Sudan politician freed a month after arrest
- Egypt convicts human rights activist
- Iran resumes nuclear talks with world powers
Recent Stories
- Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
- Islamic State fighters kill five in attack near northern Iraqi village
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes
- Islamic State attack on Iraqi village kills 13, Kurdish government says
- Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal
- Saudi Arabia reports first omicron case coming from north Africa
Opinion
Most Read
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- Bangladesh counts 6 more deaths from COVID, taking toll past 28,000
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Violence escalates in India's northeast after forces mistakenly fire on civilians
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Hasina urges global leaders to stop spending on arms race as she calls for efforts to sustain peace
- Bangabandhu believed in peace through fairness, justice and equality: Saima Wazed