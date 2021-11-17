Israel launches two missiles at southern Damascus building: Syrian state TV
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2021 09:36 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 09:36 AM BdST
Israel launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday.
It said one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israel on the strike.
More stories
- Israel launches two missiles at southern Damascus building
- Israeli troops kill armed Palestinian
- Lebanese government in ‘fantasy land’: UN envoy
- Saudi grants citizenship to ‘talented’ expats
- Saudi court blocks execution over crime committed at 14
- UAE to host COP28 conference in 2023: Dubai ruler
- Abu Dhabi to introduce new secular family law
- Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
Recent Stories
- Israeli troops kill armed Palestinian in West Bank clash, militant groups say
- Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats
- Lebanese government in ‘fantasy land’ amid crisis, UN envoy says
- Saudi court blocks execution of man convicted of crime committed at 14
- Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
- Abu Dhabi's new secular family law steps up Gulf talent competition
Opinion
Most Read
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- India's Dr Reddy's open to making Pfizer COVID pill after Merck deal
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 213 cases in a day