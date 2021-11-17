Home > World > Middle East

Israel launches two missiles at southern Damascus building: Syrian state TV

Israel launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday.

It said one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel on the strike.

