Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Nov 2021 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 06:47 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalisation programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year.
The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week.
Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.
The naturalisation programme will seek out individuals in Islamic scholarship, medicine, science, culture, sports and technology with a view to creating an "attractive environment" to cultivate and retain exceptional talent to help achieve Vision 2030 goals, SPA said.
Vision 2030 is a plan of reforms to create jobs and reduce the Saudi economy's dependence on oil.
According to local news reports on Monday, the group that was just naturalised includes Muslim clerics who supported some of King Salman's initiatives on religious tolerance, financial experts, medical doctors and academics who specialise in engineering, chemistry and communications.
The move comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to become a regional commercial hub and vie for foreign capital and talent.
In January, the United Arab Emirates announced a scheme that would grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families.
This followed a more flexible visa policy in recent years, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.
- Lebanese government in ‘fantasy land’: UN envoy
- Saudi court blocks execution over crime committed at 14
- UAE to host COP28 conference in 2023: Dubai ruler
- Abu Dhabi to introduce new secular family law
- Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
- Indebted Gazan trudges to jail 17th time
- UAE foreign minister meets Assad
- Iran-backed militia staged drone attack on Iraqi PM
- Lebanese government in ‘fantasy land’ amid crisis, UN envoy says
- Saudi court blocks execution of man convicted of crime committed at 14
- Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
- Abu Dhabi's new secular family law steps up Gulf talent competition
- Wielding fresh leverage, Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
- Long walk from freedom: indebted Gazan trudges to jail 17th time or 18th
Most Read
- Australia break T20 World Cup duck despite Williamson brilliance
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- Action against judge for her comments on rape cases was necessary: Huq
- Nearly 19,000 students absent on first day of SSC exams in pandemic
- Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Pakistan Test series
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out