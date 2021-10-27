IS militants kills 11 in attack on Iraqi village
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2021 08:29 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 08:29 AM BdST
Islamic State militants killed 11 people including a woman on Tuesday in an attack on a village in Diyala province, east of Iraq, the country's Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
The attack that targeted "defenseless civilians" in the village of Al-Hawasha, near the town of Muqdadiya, injured others, it added.
Security and medical sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that unknown gunmen killed 11 people and wounded 15 others in the attack.
Police said the gunmen used several vehicles and semi automatic guns in their attack.
