Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events
Published: 17 Oct 2021 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2021 12:09 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.
Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.
On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease COVID-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterised as a considerable development in vaccinations.
