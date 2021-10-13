Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks, criticises Russia, US
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2021 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 04:41 PM BdST
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" and said the United States and Russia bore responsibility over cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the US-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police officers was "the final straw" and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said the United States and Russia had not kept their promises to ensure the YPG withdraw from the Syrian border area and that US condemnations of attacks on Turkey were insincere as Washington was arming the YPG.
