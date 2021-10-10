Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Oct 2021 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 11:09 AM BdST
Iraqis voted on Sunday in a general election many said they would boycott, having lost faith in the democratic system brought in by the US invasion of 2003.
The election is being held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. But the established, armed and Shia Islamist-dominated ruling elite is expected to sweep the vote.
At least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates are competing for Iraq's 329 seats in parliament, according to the country's election commission.
Iraqi elections are often followed by months of protracted negotiations over a president, a prime minister and a cabinet.
Polls opened at 7 am (0400 GMT) and will close at 6 pm (1500 GMT). Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi headed to cast his ballot as soon as the voting started, state TV reported.
- 3 Bangladeshis injured in Saudi drone attacks
- Guns and money still dominate politics in Iraqi elections
- UN ends Yemen war crimes probe
- Saudi appeals court upholds lengthy sentence for aid worker
- Taliban fighters killed 13 Hazara: Amnesty
- Dubai Expo revises worker death toll to 6
- Qataris vote in country's first legislative elections
- Polls open in Qatar's legislative elections
- Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system
- Ten injured in 2 drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport: state media
- In Iraqi elections, guns and money still dominate politics
- UN ends Yemen war crimes probe in defeat for Western states
- Saudi appeals court upholds lengthy sentence for aid worker
- Taliban fighters killed 13 Hazara in Daykundi province: Amnesty International
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Harun-ar-Rashid, renowned physicist and science writer, dies at 88
- Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park
- Moderna, racing for profits, keeps COVID vaccine out of reach of poor
- Serum Institute sends 1m AstraZeneca doses to Bangladesh as India resumes exports
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers