Three Bangladeshis, seven others injured in Saudi drone attacks
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Oct 2021 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2021 01:41 PM BdST
Ten people were injured in two explosives-laden drone attacks at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jizan late on Friday and early on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said.
The military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group.
Six Saudis, three Bangladeshi nationals and one Sudanese were injured in the first attack, Saudi state media said, citing a coalition spokesman. Some of the airport's facade windows were shattered in the attack, the spokesman said.
A second explosives-laden drone was intercepted early on Saturday, the coalition said, without giving details on any injuries or damages.
Air traffic in King Abdullah airport was normal, state TV said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis. The group regularly launches drone and missile attacks targeting the gulf kingdom
