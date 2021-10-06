Taliban fighters killed 13 Hazara in Daykundi province: Amnesty International
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2021 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2021 12:16 PM BdST
Taliban forces unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazara, including a 17-year-old girl, in Afghanistan’s Daykundi province after members of the former government security forces surrendered, a new investigation by Amnesty International has revealed.
The killings happened in Kahor village of Khidir district on Aug 30. Eleven of the victims were former members of the Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF), and two were civilians, Amnesty International said in a statement on Oct 5.
According to eyewitnesses, the Taliban extrajudicially executed nine of the ANDSF members after they had surrendered, meaning they could be war crimes. The civilians were killed as they attempted to flee when the Taliban opened fire on a crowd.
Amnesty International verified photographs and video evidence taken in the aftermath of the killings, and identified the Kahor Village as the location of the incident.
“These cold-blooded executions are further proof that the Taliban are committing the same horrific abuses they were notorious for during their previous rule of Afghanistan,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general.
“They repeatedly violate the rights of those they perceive as their adversaries, even killing those who have already surrendered. The Taliban say they are not targeting former employees of the previous government, but these killings contradict such claims.”
“The Taliban must immediately cease these cruel acts of revenge, and ensure employees of the former government and their families can live safely in Afghanistan. The new government must make clear that such grave violations will not be tolerated, and that those responsible will be prosecuted,” she said.
