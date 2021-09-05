Missile attack on Saudi oil region foiled: Saudi-led coalition
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2021 09:23 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 09:23 AM BdST
A ballistic missile attack aimed at Saudi Arabia's oil-rich eastern region was intercepted on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said in a statement carried by Saudi state media.
The missile was intercepted over the city of Dammam, according to a source familiar with the matter who declined to be named and social media reports.
The shrapnel of the missile scattered over the Dammam Suburb neigbourhood, injuring two Saudi children, while 14 residential houses suffered light damages, Saudi state news agency SPA said, citing a statement by the defence ministry.
The coalition blamed the attack on the Iran-aligned Houthi forces. There was no immediate claim of responsibility in Houthi-run media.
The coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles heading towards Jazan and Najran, both in the southern part of the country.
The coalition earlier also reported the interception of three explosive-laden drones headed towards the Kingdom.
Eastern Saudi is home to significant oil infrastructure which has previously been targeted and hit by aerial attacks. An attack in September 2019 on two Aramco plants in the east temporarily knocked out half the country's oil production.
Yemen's Houthis, who regularly launch drones and missiles into the kingdom, have claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi oil installations in the past.
A source familiar with the matter said there was no impact on facilities belonging to state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco and that the attack happened outside of Aramco facilities.
"The Ministry of Defence will take the necessary and deterrent measures to protect its lands and capabilities, and stop such hostile and cross-border attacks to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement according to SPA.
The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis.
- Palestinians finally have vaccines
- Arabian nights buzz
- New Israeli leader backs hard line on Iran
- Israel quietly allows Jewish prayer on Temple Mount
- Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza
- Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan
- Millions of Lebanese face water shortages: UNICEF
- 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
- Missile attack on Saudi oil region foiled: Saudi-led coalition
- Palestinians finally have vaccines. But will people take them?
- Arabian nights buzz: staycations boost Saudi economy
- New Israeli leader backs hard line on Iran but softer tone with US
- In shift, Israel quietly allows Jewish prayer on Temple Mount
- Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza over fire balloons: military
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans in-person class once a week for now
- At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul
- Bangladesh plans to administer Pfizer, Moderna COVID shots to school children
- Bangladesh logs 61 new virus deaths, 1,743 cases -- lowest daily tallies since mid-June
- Election Commission gets greater leeway in new bill passed by parliament
- Railway to Rangamati: A Tk 89bn project on the horizon
- Monica Lewinsky is (reluctantly) revisiting ‘that woman’
- Transporters worry about rise in highway robberies in the north