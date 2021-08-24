Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza over fire balloons: military
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2021 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:22 PM BdST
Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas sites in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave that caused brush fires in southern Israel, its military said early on Tuesday.
There were no immediate reports of casualties in the airstrikes that targeted what the military said was a weapons production facility and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza.
Since an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire halted 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting in May, Gaza militants have sporadically sent balloons carrying incendiary material into Israel, drawing Israeli strikes on Hamas facilities.
Palestinians say the balloons are aimed at pressing Israel to ease restrictions on Gaza and allow aid to reach the territory. Balloons launched on Monday set off fires in Israeli fields along the Gaza border, Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said.
Cross-border violence has spiked despite an Israeli announcement last week of a resumption of Qatari aid to Gaza, a decision that had been seen as bolstering the fragile truce.
Confronting Gaza protesters burning tyres and throwing explosives along the border on Saturday, Israeli troops shot and wounded 41 Palestinians, critically injuring two, medics said. Palestinian gunfire seriously wounded an Israeli soldier, the military said.
Days before Saturday's violence, Gaza militants launched a rocket towards Israel that was shot down by its Iron Dome anti-missile system, in the first such attack since the May 21 ceasefire.
More than 250 Palestinians and 13 in Israel were killed in the May conflict, during which Gaza militants fired rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel carried out airstrikes across the coastal enclave.
Israel keeps Gaza under blockade, tightly restricting movement out of the territory that is home to 2 million Palestinians. Egypt also maintains restrictions on the enclave. Both cite threats from Hamas for the restrictions.
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 15-year-old was killed overnight in a clash with Israeli soldiers.
The Israeli military said its troops came under fire during an arrest raid near the city of Nablus.
A soldier opened fire on a suspect who was about to throw a large object at the forces from a rooftop, the military said, and "identified a hit". The health ministry said a 15-year-old Palestinian was killed in the confrontation.
- Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan
- Millions of Lebanese face water shortages: UNICEF
- 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
- Iran’s health system ‘beyond disastrous’ from COVID surge
- Traders bid for sweetest dates at Saudi festival
- Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel
- Hardline cleric Raisi sworn in as Iran president
- Tensions flare again along Israel-Lebanon border
- Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says
- The world’s last Samaritans, straddling the Israeli-Palestinian divide
- UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
- At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion: Red Cross
- Turkey combats Black Sea floods, death toll rises to 31
- Iran’s health system ‘beyond disastrous’ from COVID surge
Most Read
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour, and subscribers
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS