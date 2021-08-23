The world’s last Samaritans, straddling the Israeli-Palestinian divide
>> Patrick Kingsley and Gabby Sobelman, The New York Times
Published: 23 Aug 2021 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 12:48 PM BdST
In the occupied and largely segregated West Bank, Jews live in gated Israeli settlements, and Palestinians live in Arab cities and towns. And then there are the 440 residents of the mountaintop village of Al Tor, who float between both worlds.
As children, they grow up speaking Arabic. As teenagers, they study at schools run by the Palestinian Authority. As retirees, many regularly smoke shisha in the Palestinian city of Nablus, farther down the slopes of Mount Gerizim.
But they also hold Israeli citizenship, often work in Israel, pay for Israeli health insurance and visit relatives in a suburb of Tel Aviv. In Israeli elections, several say they vote for the right-wing, pro-settler Likud party. Yet the Samaritans are still represented on the dormant council of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.
So it goes in Al Tor, a five-street village, known as Kiryat Luza in Hebrew, whose beige houses are home to some of the last members of the Samaritan religion, an ancient offshoot of the Israelite faith. Their unique Samaritan identity — not Muslim, not Christian, but not quite Jewish, either — allows them to drift, sometimes uneasily, between Israeli and Palestinian societies.
“We can’t say that we’re Palestinians, and we can’t say that we’re Jews,” said Tomer Cohen, 37, a lawyer in Al Tor. “We’re Samaritans; that’s the only thing I can say.”
Cohen drives every day to Ramallah, a major Palestinian city in the West Bank, where he works as a legal adviser to the Palestinian basketball association. But when he needs health care, he drives into Israel. When he was younger, he played semiprofessional basketball for teams from both Ramallah and a nearby Israeli settlement — a contradiction he shrugs off.
“If I’m in Tel Aviv, I feel Tel Avivi,” Cohen said. “But if I’m in Ramallah, I feel Ramallawi.”
While this ability to operate in both worlds is often advantageous, it also comes with drawbacks, some dangerous.
Josef Cohen, a Samaritan priest, with his granddaughter at his home in Al Tor, West Bank, April 25, 2021. The New York Times
“I’m a terror victim on both sides,” the elder Cohen said.
Yet the complexity of the Samaritan experience also provides cause for optimism: At a time when Israelis and Palestinians feel as sundered as ever, after a war and ethnic unrest this year, Al Tor offers a paradigm that respects religious and ethnic differences, while affording its residents access to and rights within every part of the Holy Land.
By some estimates, Samaritans numbered more than 1 million people in the fifth century. But after centuries of persecution, their numbers have dwindled to about 800, many of them with Cohen as their family name.
About half live in Holon, on the southern edge of Tel Aviv, and the remainder live on Mount Gerizim, where they believe the prophet Abraham tried to sacrifice his son Isaac. To bolster their population, the community has arranged several marriages between Samaritan men and Eastern European women.
They consider themselves descendants of the original Israelites, and they worship in their own versions of a synagogue, observe the Sabbath and follow the Samaritan version of the Torah, the first five books of the Bible. But they consider Judaism a deviation from the original Israelite faith and believe Mount Gerizim, not Jerusalem, is the world’s holiest place.
And forget the parable attributed to Jesus in the Christian Bible, where a “good Samaritan” helps a man who was robbed and beaten along a road.
“That’s the New Testament,” said Shachar Joshua, 71, a Samaritan and former banker who grew up in the West Bank but later moved to Israel. “We have nothing to do with it,” he added, a little gruffly.
Before Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967, the Samaritans there had no official connection to the Jewish state and spoke no Hebrew.
Josef Cohen recalls being told as a child seven decades ago about the lynching of an Israeli who had entered the West Bank.
“People said he was a Jew, but I didn’t even understand what that meant,” said the elder Cohen, now a senior Samaritan priest. “I saw myself,” he added, “as an Arab Palestinian.”
The occupation made Samaritan life more complex.
Members of the Samaritan community prepare for ritual sacrfices for Passover in their village on West Bank’s Mount Grizim, April 25, 2021.The New York Times
“If there was no Israel,” said the elder Cohen, “we would have no life.”
Yet Yasser Arafat, the former Palestinian leader, always maintained good ties with the Samaritan leadership, said Aharon HaCohen, a Samaritan priest who spent most of his life working for Palestinian civil institutions. After the death of HaCohen’s father, a former Samaritan high priest, HaCohen said Arafat called to offer condolences.
“Your father has died, but you have a second father,” HaCohen recalled Arafat saying. “I am a father to you.”
The intricacies of the Samaritan identity and the tussles over their allegiance were visible at their annual Passover sacrifice in April. Most of the world’s Samaritans gathered in Al Tor, all dressed in whatever white clothes they could find — a chef’s overall, a dress shirt, even a lab coat.
As the sun set, this white-robed army corralled dozens of sheep into a small arena, where they prayed en masse before slaughtering and skinning the animals. Then they threw the carcasses into several vast fire pits, their white outfits now flecked red with sheep’s blood.
The Samaritans still living in Al Tor chattered to each other in Arabic, but their younger Israel-based cousins spoke mainly in Hebrew. And their guests were mainly Israelis: several senior army and police officers, two Cabinet ministers and the leader of the local settler council.
The Palestinian governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, called the high priest to offer his greetings but opted against attending in person. The governor was partly wary of the coronavirus — most Palestinians had not yet been vaccinated — but he was also leery of being seen as normalizing relations with representatives of the Israeli government and the settler establishment.
“This has obviously created an uncomfortable environment for us,” Ramadan said.
Besides navigating these tensions, the Samaritans have an even more pressing challenge: staving off extinction.
Some Samaritans leave the small community, while generations of marriages within it have led to a number of genetic defects. To rejuvenate the population, the Samaritan leadership wanted to bring in new members, without further complicating their relationships with Israelis and Palestinians.
So two decades ago, they turned to an international matchmaking service — which connected them to women in an impoverished village in Ukraine. Since then, the community has arranged 17 marriages between Samaritan men and Eastern European women.
Shura Cohen was the first bride to arrive, marrying into the community in 2003, at 19.
Born to a secular Christian family, Cohen arrived at the height of the second intifada, speaking no Arabic or Hebrew and knowing nothing of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was an unlikely arrangement, she acknowledged. But it was also perfectly consensual, she said, rejecting suggestions that she and other newcomers were not there by choice.
“Look,” Cohen said. “We’ve been here for so many years, and no one has left.”
Cohen changed her name from Aleksandra Krasuk and quickly became trilingual, adding another layer to the palimpsest of Samaritan identity. She speaks Russian with her fellow immigrants, Arabic with her in-laws and Hebrew with Israelis. She takes her children to Palestinian elementary school every day and visits her parents in Ukraine each year.
“I’m a Samaritan,” Cohen said, “and I’m also a Ukrainian.”
But, she added, with a clarity that most others in the community lack, “I’m Israeli, not Palestinian.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Millions of Lebanese face water shortages: UNICEF
- 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
- Iran’s health system ‘beyond disastrous’ from COVID surge
- Traders bid for sweetest dates at Saudi festival
- Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel
- Hardline cleric Raisi sworn in as Iran president
- Tensions flare again along Israel-Lebanon border
- Is Iran’s supreme leader truly supreme?
- The world’s last Samaritans, straddling the Israeli-Palestinian divide
- UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
- At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion: Red Cross
- Turkey combats Black Sea floods, death toll rises to 31
- Iran’s health system ‘beyond disastrous’ from COVID surge
- Traders bid for sweetest dates at Saudi festival
Most Read
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- Bangladesh logs 139 virus deaths, 4,804 new cases in a day
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Is an exoskeleton suit in your future?
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- Ex-manager says R Kelly thought Aaliyah, 15, was pregnant with his baby
- Health officials involved in COVID vaccine sales will be punished: DGHS
- Barishal mayor meets officials of administration, police after clash