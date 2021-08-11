Traders bid for sweetest dates at Saudi festival
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 07:40 PM BdST
At dawn in Unaiza, the golden-brown dates - the stars of the festival - arrive at the marketplace to the sound of a town crier announcing trading open.
Farmers, traders and consumers wend their way through piles of the fruit stacked on metal carts at the annual seasonal market, where 280,000 kg of dates are sold each day.
The festival, which organisers say is one of the largest in the world, is held at the town in the central Qassim region, one of the most conservative parts of the country.
Besides being the world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is also a leading producer of dates. The Qassim region is famed for its Sukkari dates, which auctioneer Abdulaziz al-Falwa says can vary in price from 5 riyals ($1.33) for 3 kg to up to 700 riyals($186.66), depending on the quality.
Falwa is one of dozens of auctioneers selling the prized dates that are later exported worldwide.
Due to COVID-19, last year's festival had no international visitors but still exported to around 50 countries.
"This year, we hope to reach 60," said Abdelrahman Mohammed al-Qudeiri, the festival's head of exports, who estimated they will send 20,000 tons abroad this year.
"Unaiza dates are the best in the world," he said, splitting a date in half to show off its high quality - shiny, yellow and full of moisture - before eating it. "Just the right amount of sweetness."
Saudi Arabia has more than 30 million palm trees that produce 1.4 million tons of dates annually, according to the National Centre for Palms and Dates (NCPD).
- Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel
- Hardline cleric Raisi sworn in as Iran president
- Tensions flare again along Israel-Lebanon border
- Is Iran’s supreme leader truly supreme?
- SA sees an emboldened Iran around Middle East
- Iran will take steps to lift US sanctions: Raisi
- Riots shatter veneer of coexistence in Israel’s mixed towns
- US, Britain believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker
- Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights
- Hardline cleric Raisi sworn in as Iran president amid tensions with West
- Tensions flare again along Israel-Lebanon border
- Is Iran’s supreme leader truly supreme? Yes, but president is no mere figurehead
- Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning
- Saudi Arabia says sees an emboldened Iran around Middle East
Most Read
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Six policemen, including DB OC, held for robbing gold bars from Feni businessman
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support: report
- As Bangladesh unlocks, experts emphasise health rules, vaccination